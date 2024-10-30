My-Gration: The Role of Local Communities in Addressing the Global Migration Crisis: Nov. 13

Join Kassahun Kebede, PhD, Chertok Memorial Endowed Professor and Mark Finney, PhD, executive director of Thrive International, for a thought-provoking and timely lecture.

As the number of displaced people hits historical levels around the world, Finney will present about how local communities are essential in creating solutions. The lecture will run from noon-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 in the JKF Library’s lower level AUX classroom with a reception with appetizers to follow.

Displacement is driven by wars, political and religious oppression, economic disparities, and population shifts. While numbers are typically measured in terms of nations or continents, people always leave a specific place in search of another local community to call home. Federal and state governments are important players in addressing the current crisis, but so are cities, small towns, neighborhoods, and other local communities, such as faith groups and local nonprofits.

Migration is a global issue, yet it always manifests in the face of a new neighbor and the story of a potential new friend.

This event will be livestreamed – visit the online event page for more information.

This lecture is made possible by the Jeffers W. Chertok Memorial Endowed Professorship, EWU Libraries, and the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.