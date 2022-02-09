Music Program Presents ‘Odyssey of the Stars’

Home » Music Program Presents ‘Odyssey of the Stars’

EWU Music faculty and students present ‘Odyssey of the Stars’ at The Bing Theater in Spokane on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.

The performance features an array of exciting and diverse music spanning the genres of jazz and classical to the eclectic and surprising. Duos, trios and various combos will highlight the world-class artistry of the EWU students and faculty, along with Elvis who will make an appearance in a work by Michael Daugherty. Join us for this wonderful evening of live music by these EWU music stars!

Tickets cost $10 for students and seniors, and $20 for general admission. Tickets are available online through TicketsWest or at the door.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University