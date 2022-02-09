Music Program Presents ‘Odyssey of the Stars’

EWU Music faculty and students present ‘Odyssey of the Stars’ at The Bing Theater in Spokane on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.

The performance features an array of exciting and diverse music spanning the genres of jazz and classical to the eclectic and surprising. Duos, trios and various combos will highlight the world-class artistry of the EWU students and faculty, along with Elvis who will make an appearance in a work by Michael Daugherty. Join us for this wonderful evening of live music by these EWU music stars!

Tickets cost $10 for students and seniors, and $20 for general admission. Tickets are available online through TicketsWest or at the door.