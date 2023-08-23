Move-In Day Volunteers Are Needed

You can help our new Eagles have an exceptional move-in experience by joining the Movers & Shakers, a team of people dedicated to welcoming students as they move into campus housing.

Move-in days are Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15, and a variety of shifts are available. To sign up to volunteer, visit the 2023 Movers & Shakers form online.

The action starts in lot P12, where incoming students are greeted by faculty and staff before being directed to their residence halls, where still more volunteers help them move carts, boxes and suitcases of belongings into their new digs.

This is a great opportunity to meet new students and their families and ensure their campus move is a positive experience!

If you have any questions, please email stuhousing01@ewu.edu or call 509.359.2451.