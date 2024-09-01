Move-In Day to Feature Army Stryker Vehicles

Incoming freshmen enrolled in ROTC will receive a special transport for Move-In Day, on Thursday, Sept. 19.

An Army Stryker vehicle, which is eight-wheeled and covered with armor, will be at Cadet Hall at 8:30 a.m. to transport freshman cadets to the Cheney Water Works later in the morning for a training event.

The route the Stryker will take follows the ROTC lead car escort through the city of Cheney along First Street, up Washington Street to Cadet Hall and back down the same route to avoid the main campus high traffic areas during Move-In Day activities.

