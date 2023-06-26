Move Files Off of N Drive By June 30

Message from IT on Monday, June 26:

As previously announced, we are discontinuing N Drive services in favor of Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive on July 1, 2023.

If you have already migrated, thank you!

If you have not, it is imperative that you move any files you want or need to keep to Google Drive or OneDrive as soon as possible.

Don’t have any files that you need to move from the N Drive? Then nothing is required of you to do.

If you need advice or assistance, please contact us at helpdesk@ewu.edu

After June 30:

1. Your N drive will be changed to read-only access.

2. Your N drive will no longer be automatically mapped on your university computer. You will need to manually map a drive, if you still need access.

On Oct. 1:

All access N Drives will be removed.

Q. I have more questions, where can I go for more answers?

A. We have provided many support articles and FAQS in our knowledge base. Click the links below. If your question isn’t answered, please reach out to the IT Help Desk.

Google Drive KB Articles

Microsoft OneDrive KB Articles

Q. Is there training available?

A. Yes, there are training resources available from Google and Microsoft. Links are below:

Google:

Microsoft: