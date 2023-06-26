Move Files Off of N Drive By June 30

Home » Move Files Off of N Drive By June 30

Message from IT on Monday, June 26:

As previously announced, we are discontinuing N Drive services in favor of Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive on July 1, 2023.

If you have already migrated, thank you!

If you have not, it is imperative that you move any files you want or need to keep to Google Drive or OneDrive as soon as possible.

Don’t have any files that you need to move from the N Drive? Then nothing is required of you to do.

If you need advice or assistance, please contact us at helpdesk@ewu.edu

After June 30:

1. Your N drive will be changed to read-only access.

2. Your N drive will no longer be automatically mapped on your university computer. You will need to manually map a drive, if you still need access.

On Oct. 1:

All access N Drives will be removed.

Q. I have more questions, where can I go for more answers?

A. We have provided many support articles and FAQS in our knowledge base. Click the links below. If your question isn’t answered, please reach out to the IT Help Desk.

Google Drive KB Articles

Microsoft OneDrive KB Articles

Q. Is there training available?

A. Yes, there are training resources available from Google and Microsoft. Links are below:

Google:

Microsoft:

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University