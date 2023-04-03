Most Equipment Loans at JFK are Now Renewable

Payment of quarterly student tech fees enables you to borrow a wide array of equipment, such as cameras and laptops, from JFK Library. (You can see everything that is available to borrow on the equipment checkout webpage.)

To borrow equipment, come to JFK’s equipment checkout desk on the lower level of JFK. Bring your Eagle I.D. to the service desk, and read and sign the user loan agreement.

Equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis. As of spring quarter 2023, most loan periods are renewable!

*Due to high demand and limited quantity, loans of MacBooks, iPads, hotspots and calculators are not renewable at this time.