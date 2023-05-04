Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day on Friday

May 5 is the National Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/Persons. EWU has planned a series of events on Friday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on theArévalo Student Mall, to bring attention to this human crisis and, ultimately, make a difference.
The day will feature expert speakers, performers, resources, as well as an interactive art workshop. Friday’s events are sponsored by the Native American Student Association, American Indian Studies, the EWU Presidents Office, the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the EWU Art Program, and the Lucy Covington Initiative.
Margo Hill, EWU associate professor of urban planning, expert in federal Indian law, and Spokane Tribal Citizen, will serve as emcee for the day. (Leading into the May 5 awareness activities on campus, EWU held an Eastern Edge community forum in Yakima, last week, to explore solutions to the MMIW/P crisis.)
Here is the schedule of events:
10 a.m. | Welcome, Land Acknowledgement and Announcement of Events
Margo Hill | Patsy Whitefoot | Empero Corral
11 a.m. | Art and Empowerment
Jenny Hyde | Basil Weller | Isaac Tonasket | Idella Rattler-King
Noon | Reading of the Names of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons
Jeff Ferguson | Margo Hill | Erin Ross | Strong Heart
Evanlene Melting Tallow | Victoria Williams
1 p.m. | Using Connections to Make a Difference
Idella Rattler-King | Dawn Pullin
2 p.m. | The MMIW Movement and How to Take Action
Annie Forsman | Call for Action
In addition, there will be two films/installations showing throughout the day inside the PUB:
PUB 321 | MMIW Video Collage
Looping collage of clips from documentaries, news, television and other sources
PUB 323 | Abigail Echo-Hawk Film
Film will start every hour