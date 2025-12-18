Message About Year-End Gifts

The end of the calendar year is quickly approaching.  It’s an important time when many people are thinking about how to spend the precious resources they have. Many are thinking about making their holiday season giving and year-end charitable contributions for tax purposes.  The following will help ensure that their gifts are receipted by the EWU Foundation in a timely fashion.

Please make sure ALL donations are sent to Gift Processing this month.  It is always important to receipt gifts in a timely fashion–typically 3 days after receipt. This obviously is even more important at the end of the tax year.

Please make sure all mail is checked through December 31st.  We will have Gift Processors on campus Wednesday, 12/31, to process year-end gifts. All 2025 gifts need to be received on or before December 31st to be included in a donor’s end of year tax summary.  The exception to this is the receipt of gifts after December 31st that MUST include the post marked envelope reflecting a mail date of December 2025.

Bring all gifts — whether checks, credit cards or completed gift-in-kind forms — to the Gift Processing Office, downstairs of Hargreaves Hall Suite 007, within a day of receipt. Deposits need to be received no later than 1:00pm on December 31st to allow time for processing. If the gift processors are not available to take your checks or paperwork, there is a secure receiving safe where you can leave it in Suite 103 (new location).  Note: gift-in-kinds must be physically received on campus by December 31st.  Alert the Gift Processing Office x6349 or x6714 if you have one “in process” and expect to complete it this month.

Please forward to all departments within your area as appropriate.  

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact Christina Blum at x6349 or Heather Buzby at x6714. The Foundation office is staffed Monday through Friday to accept deposits.

Thank you and Happy Holidays!

Christina Blum 
Gift Processing Supervisor
Advancement Services, EWU

Eastern Washington University