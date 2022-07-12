Mental Health First Aid Training

Learn how to support people who are experiencing mental health problems with an 8-hour class, called Mental Health First Aid, that is open to all current EWU students, faculty and staff.

The class, guided by certified trainers, is designed to help participants learn how to support someone who is developing a mental health problem, experiencing a worsening of an existing mental health problem, or is in the midst of a mental health crisis. Participants will learn how to help until the person experiencing the problems can receive appropriate professional help, or until the crisis is resolved.

The course is scheduled from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 4, at Patterson Hall 116. Participants must attend both training days to get a certificate that is good for three years.

To learn more, visit the EWU Counseling and Wellness Services website. To register, call 509-359-2366. Space is limited, so please register right away.