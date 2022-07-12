Mental Health First Aid Training

Home » Mental Health First Aid Training

Learn how to support people who are experiencing mental health problems with an 8-hour class, called Mental Health First Aid, that is open to all current EWU students, faculty and staff.

The class, guided by certified trainers, is designed to help participants learn how to support someone who is developing a mental health problem, experiencing a worsening of an existing mental health problem, or is in the midst of a mental health crisis. Participants will learn how to help until the person experiencing the problems can receive appropriate professional help, or until the crisis is resolved.

The course is scheduled from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 4, at Patterson Hall 116. Participants must attend both training days to get a certificate that is good for three years.

To learn more, visit the EWU Counseling and Wellness Services website. To register, call 509-359-2366. Space is limited, so please register right away. 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University