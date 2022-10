Pre-nursing students can learn about the new EWU Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, which will be launching in the fall of 2023, at an upcoming meeting from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Patterson 126.

The meeting, open to all pre-nursing students, will detail the application process as well as the curriculum and overall program. This information session is important for students planning to apply for – and start – the nursing program in the fall of next year.