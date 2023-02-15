Medical Flexible Spending Account Reminder

Medical Flexible Spending Account (FSA) grace period reminder – Submit all 2022 Medical or Limited Purpose FSA Claims by March 31, 2023

If you have a Medical Flexible Spending Arrangement (FSA) or Limited Purpose FSA, you must submit all eligible 2022 claims for reimbursement to Navia Benefit Solutions by March 31, 2023. Expenses must have occurred between January 1 and December 31, 2022 to qualify for the 2022 plan year. The IRS requires any unused funds in your account be forfeited after March 31, unless you are eligible for carryover (see below). Forfeited funds are returned to the plan administrator, Health Care Authority. Once returned, you cannot reclaim those funds.

How to submit claims and supporting documentation:

Online: Log in to your Navia account

Email: claims@naviabenefits.com

Mail: Navia Benefit Solutions, PO Box 53250, Bellevue, WA 98015-3250

Fax: 1.425.451.7002 or toll-free 1.866.535.9227

Do you qualify for carryover?

If you were enrolled in a Medical or Limited Purpose FSA during 2022 and enrolled for 2023, you are eligible for carryover of any remaining funds up to $570. If you did not enroll for 2023 and have at least $120 remaining, you are still eligible for carryover of funds up to $570. You will see the carryover funds added to your account after February 2023.

If you enrolled in a consumer-directed health plan (CDHP) with a health savings account (HSA) for 2023 and had a Medical FSA in 2022 that is eligible for carryover, your carryover funds will be deposited into a Limited Purpose FSA. This is because IRS rules do not allow you to have a CDHP with an HSA and a Medical FSA at the same time.

Related: https://inside.ewu.edu/hr/benefits/