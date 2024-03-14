Mechanical Engineering & Technology Capstone Expo: March 18

The EWU Department of Mechanical Engineering and Technology is hosting a Manufacturing and Construction Technology Capstone Expo from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, March 18, in the Computing and Engineering Building lobby. Please make time to stop by and see our students’ Senior Capstone projects from the applied, construction management and manufacturing technology areas. Refreshments will be served.

Capstone Team Projects include:

Arcade Cabinet

Team Members: Brock Gray, Paige King, William Reed, Skyler Thomas, Huston Warrick

Our team was inspired to bring together our experience in CAD, machining, electronics wiring, and computer sciences to create a quality arcade cabinet. Our ultimate goal for the design is to create a cabinet that can be flat packed and shipped to anyone who wants an arcade machine in their home, providing an enjoyable multi-user experience. Our cabinet has space for two or four people to play, and can run two separate games at once, improving greatly on the cabinets currently available on the market.

Desk with Monitor Lift

Team Members: Josh Berglin, Alax Grimes, Conner O-Farrell

Our custom desk will house a hidden monitor that can be raised when needed and lowered when not in use so you will have use of the full desktop and maintain a sleek desk design. The steel tubing frame will support an oak wood table top and matching oak veneer skirts. The monitor lift will be mounted underneath the desk, at the very back. The skirts will be laser engraved with a design. The end result will be a custom, rustic, and sturdy desk with a hidden high-tech functioning monitor lift. This product could be mass produced with options on different sizes, woods, epoxy, engraving, etc.

Portable Camp Kitchen

Team Members: Joseph Bartlow, Lennox Boyd, Tristan Leavy, Gianna Terrile

Our goal for this project is to create a kitchen with a portable design to fit a typical hatchback-style car. The plywood frame will be connected with rabbit joints, glue, and crown staples for durability. The kitchen will include features such as a propane stove and 5-pound propane tank, a collapsible wash basin, prep space, storage for utensils, and battery-powered lighting. The base is designed with collapsible legs so that it can be a stand-alone piece, or folded up to set on top of a picnic or foldable table. When closed, the kitchen will lock shut to prevent opening during transportation and will be around the size of a large cooler.

Heated Doghouse

Team Members: James Bacon, Victoria Fragione, Kevin McCracken, Ryan Worley

We have designed and built a luxury temperature-controlled doghouse that redefines comfort and style for our furry friends. Our innovative doghouse goes beyond the traditional with its sleek and modern design, resembling a small house rather than a typical dog shelter. Not only does it provide a safe and sturdy haven for pets, but it also boasts heated floors that are easily programmable. With this technology, pet owners can ensure their dogs are cozy and warm during those chilly winter nights.