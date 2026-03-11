Mechanical Engineering & Technology and Construction & Manufacturing Capstone: March 12

Mechanical Engineering & Technology | Construction & Manufacturing

Winter Quarter Capstone Expo

Thursday, March12, 2026 | 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

CEB Lower Level Wood Shop (002), EWU Cheney Campus

Custom Workbench

Team Members: Gavin Burdick, Parker Helgesen, Myles Mayovsky, Kyle Ridgeway, Ella Swanson

This custom 8-foot aluminum workbench transforms snowmobile trailers into professional mobile workspaces. It features integrated high-capacity storage, a dedicated power hub, and a diesel heating system for a climate-controlled environment perfect for technical work or overnight stays.

Split Vault Workbench

Team Members: Javier Gutierrez, Stadden Huddleston, Kayla Miller, David Nelson, Jaime Pedroza

This adjustable workbench blends workshop utility with a clean, residential aesthetic. Featuring a wood-framed exterior that conceals heavy-duty steel legs, the bench utilizes an electric or crank-driven lift system for seamless height adjustment. The innovative tabletop is split into two sections, both hinged to reveal deep, hidden tool compartments. This layout allows users to access equipment without clearing their entire workspace, complemented by additional integrated drawers for maximum storage.

Custom Hot Tub

Team Members: Tony Belko, Blain Hanly, Alex Ortiz, Spencer Schaef

Engineered for efficiency, this custom spa replaces traditional heating with repurposed hot tub components and a galvanized steel trough. The outer enclosure is crafted from custom milled wood for enhanced aesthetics and durability. This design maximizes structural integrity while significantly reducing costs through smart material sourcing.

Custom Smoker

Team Members: Konner Dobosh, Cory Jenkins, Kyle Niblock, Brian Rathe, Angel Rocha

This custom-fabricated 55-gallon steel drum smoker integrates automated climate control and mechanical ingenuity. Built from welded angle iron and sheet metal, the unit utilizes a thermostat-controlled, auger-fed pellet system with remote app connectivity for mobile monitoring and ignition.

The standout feature is a modular, motorized rotisserie rack system driven by a chain-and-sprocket assembly, designed for easy removal to accommodate traditional smoking or deep cleaning.

Outdoor Table

Team Members: Kyle Hoffman, Ben Lewis, Heavin Tekriwala, Chase Wilson

This custom 5-foot outdoor table integrates a hidden heating system (propane or electric) with dedicated prep space. The design features a sub-countertop heat vent powered by components concealed on the left side, alongside two magnetically secured flush-mount cutting boards. For efficient cleanup, the table includes a built-in waste chute and a rail-mounted sliding trash platform, all supported by a reinforced ground-level leg assembly.

Portable Hunting Blind

Team Members: Vaughn Dieter, Logan Hall, Stephen Myers, Wil Mulligan

This high-mobility hunting blind is engineered for rapid deployment and easy transport. Utilizing a hinged, drop-pin wall system, the unit features a unique integrated sled base on one panel for dragging through dense terrain. The construction employs weight-saving wooden dowel framing sheathed in thin aluminum, with a spray-foam core for combined insulation and structural rigidity. The design is finished with a lightweight hardboard roof and Flex Seal weatherproofing for a durable, field-ready enclosure.