Mechanical Engineering Capstone on Nov. 29

The department of Mechanical Engineering and Technology invites the campus community to attend the Mechanical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Technology Capstone Expo from 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the CEB Lobby on the Cheney Campus. Please join us to celebrate student achievement and enjoy some refreshments!

The Capstone Expo showcases the culminating projects of students from the Mechanical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Technology programs.

The six participating teams and descriptions of their projects are listed below:

Airflow Generator

Team: Avary Zachary, Brandon Lewis, Brayden Taylor, Kathryn Butler, Spencer Robel

Project Summary: Our airflow generator is a piece of a local student-run company, Waste-to-Watts, that is working to create a miniature waste-to-energy plant that can be installed residentially. The heat exchanger needed for their final product is only three and a half inches wide, but stands six-feet tall. It is designed to transfer heat energy between incineration and atmospheric gases reaching temperatures above 1400 degrees Fahrenheit. Our first prototype has been designed to retain its structural integrity at those temperatures while simultaneously undergoing low pressurization and exposure to harsh gases. This heat exchanger is an integral part of the yet to completed waste-to-energy incinerator.

Automatic Trailer Tracking Side View Mirror

Team Members: George Franson, Jacob Honeycutt, Kristin Murphy, Tyler Scheff, Riley Socha

Project Summary: Working in tandem with our client’s needs, we have created a standalone mirror attachment for a pickup truck that automatically tracks a trailer in tow and effectively eliminates blind spots when traveling in reverse. The system utilizes a microcontroller to correlate the positional input from a camera and the output of two linear actuators that control the angle of the mirror. The housing, enclosing the mirror and electronics, was manufactured with a FDM 3D printer for ease of modification during the prototyping process, as well as to economically create the complex geometries specified in our end-use part. The housing, made of (ABS), was determined based on the material’s abrasion, impact and temperature resistance given that this product will be exposed to the elements. The mirror has an expected battery life of one-hour running on a rechargeable battery that can be charged with a common USB port. We also included the ability to manually adjust the vertical angle for drivers of differing heights.

Battery Powered Game Cart

Team Members: Kyler Horseman, Austin Steltz, Danielle Chalpin, Tanner Shanholtzer, Reese Overly

Project Summary: Our battery powered game cart is used to ease the packing out of game after a hunt. Packing out the animal can be the most physically demanding part of the hunting process, but with our battery powered game cart we are able to limit the amount of time and physical strain the user must endure. The cart has been designed with a variable throttle system to control the speed that the cart travels and to carry up to 500 pounds of game meat, along with being able to traverse mountainous terrain. These features will allow people of all physical abilities to go on hunting trips and enjoy the experience of providing wild game meat for family and friends.

Easy Tee

Team Members: Maggie Richardson, Maycohol Chavez, Cooper Harris, Sarah Smith

Project Summary: Our automatic golf ball tee-up system is designed with a simple worm gear system to move the golf tee up and down while keeping the overall system height low. The circuit system is designed with a light and distance sensor to locate and measure distances of the golf ball atop the tee in the system. The user will stand on top of the design, roll a ball onto the lowered tee, choose a specified height with the push of a button, and the tee with the ball will raise to that height. Once the height has been chosen, each time a new ball is placed, the tee will automatically raise to the previously set height until changed.

Model Rocket Launch Control Hub

Team Members: Israel Yaghtin, Robert Herambourg, Patrick Tighe, Eric Jesberger, Henry Allen, Nick Verdoes

Project Summary: Our launchpad module and centralized launch controller is capable of launching a potentially infinite number of rockets. The console acts as a central computer that gives launch commands to any connected launchpad, enabling the firing of a single rocket, specific rockets, or all rockets. There is also a dedicated circuit on the launchpad to check the continuity of each rocket, rather than one overall test, and will display which ones are detected to the user via the LCD screen. Mechanically, the launchpad has been designed for quick and easy setup, having minimal parts to assemble out on the field, and only two cables total between the launchpad and controller, as opposed to the usual two wires per rocket.

Ultralight Campfire Coffee Press

Team Members: Katie Restis, Kodi Smith, Claire Tompkins, Dalton Feist

Project Summary: Our goal is to design an ultralight weight coffee maker that produces a superior cup of coffee for people on the go. This coffee press can be used for backpacking, mountaineering, climbing, day hiking, white water rafting, travelling and hunting. Our product differs from others on the market because it produces high-quality espresso-style coffee. Other coffee presses on the market are difficult to assemble, heavy, and not very durable. Furthermore, many coffee presses leave grounds in the coffee, resulting in a chunky texture and bitter taste. Our coffee press will be easy to assemble, light weight, high quality, and rugged enough to withstand an active outdoor lifestyle. Our final product will be injection molded after multiple 3D printed prototypes, and testing and analysis for pressure, temperature, deformation, and quality.