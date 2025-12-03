Mechanical Engineering and Technology |Manufacturing & Construction Capstone

Join our mechanical engineering & technology and manufacturing & construction students for their Winter Quarter Capstone & Senior Project Expo from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, in CEB 002.

Here is a list of team projects:

Sauna: Team Members: Jim Kysar, Angel Nunex, Justin Perlot, Troy Walton, Bradley Wiggs

Our project is a backyard pallet sauna made of 50% reclaimed materials. The sauna retains its heat with a foil barrier interior liner and a Tyvek house wrap.

Powered Wheelbarrow: Team Members: Israel Camorlinga, Ezequiel Maceda Garcia, Dominic Preciado, Travis Simpson, Keli’i Zalopany

Our power-assisted wheelbarrow and Milwaukee Packout transport includes lighting and onboard battery storage, and is perfect for any job-site use.

Icehouse: Team Members: Dane Anderson, Miguel Ayala, Skyler Phillips, Asia Teague, Samuel Thompson

Our outdoor fishing shelter is installed on a utility trailer for ease of transportation to any preferred fishing site.

Mobile Workbench: Team Members: Kyler Bacon, Chase Cash, Jonathan Juarez, Carson Padilla, Jack Provance

Our mobile construction site workbench with tool storage has a custom walnut and maple top. It is easy to fold up and transport to wherever needed.

Iceberg Lounge: Team Members: Gloria Escalera, Jack Marshman, Devin Mata, Inrry Pena, Izaac Valdez

Our ice-fishing shelter is constructed using conventional wood framing, but built on custom skis made of high-density polyethylene plastic for ease of movement on the ice.

Doghouse: Team Members: Fidel Gutierrez Jr. Cole Kaschmitter, Shane Schilling, River Smith, Gavin Mata

Give your dog the luxury they deserve with this cozy doghouse featuring a built-in heater and easy-to-clean LVP flooring. Designed for comfort and convenience, it includes a dog door, a tilt-off roof, a food bin, a water and food bowl shelf, and a toy bin to keep everything organized and accessible.