Mechanical Engineering and Technology Capstone Expo, March 21

The Future of Construction | Construction Management Capstone

EWU Department of Mechanical Engineering and Technology invites you to our Technology Capstone Expo, from 2 – 4 p.m. on Monday, March 21, in the Computing and Engineering Building lobby. We hope you can make time to stop by and see our senior capstone projects from the Applied, Construction Management and Manufacturing Technology areas. Refreshments will be served.

Here are the summaries of the student teams and their projects:

Construction Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Team Members: Aaron Mauget, Austin Macdonald, Coby Weatherspoon, Maxwell Dobak, Brad Prestegord, Henok Bekele

Our team is highlighting a rising technology that has the potential to revolutionize the construction industry, that technology is virtual reality and augmented reality. VR/AR has the power to revolutionize the day-to-day operations of a wide range of construction worksites around the world. This newest tool will enhance the ability of the designer, contractor and the client to literally see, in three dimensions, the construction process before, during, and after actual project construction. Design, collaboration, scheduling, communication, documentation, and virtually all aspects of construction will be positively affected.

Companies across the globe are already implementing virtual and augmented reality and seeing the results pay off in increased profits and amplified reputations. It became clear to our team that the applications for VR/AR were seemingly endless. Individuals and companies attending our presentation will not only to be introduced to this exciting technology but they will be able to see it for themselves first hand. We believe that as they immerse themselves into an actual virtual project and experience the monumental potential of this technology, they will be as amazed and riveted as we are.

Concrete 3D Printed Homes Team Members: Ben Saxton, Ethan Smart, Lucas Hummel, Wyatt Mathews, Yasmin Mansouri

The future of constructing low-cost residential units in extremely short amounts of time may be in the adoption and application of 3D concrete printing technology. 3D concrete printed homes cost up to 50-70% less than conventionally framed homes and can be “framed” in as little as 1 to 3 days, instead of the weeks it takes to frame a traditional wood-frame structure. The challenge of finding skilled framers is drastically reduced with 3D concrete printing, as this system requires less workers and reduces the physical demands on the workers needed.

Our team will be researching, explaining, and recreating a miniaturized replica of a 3D printed concrete wall with the plumbing system, in addition to the print. This project is focused on creating an inexpensive alternative to traditional framing that may positively influence the construction industry for decades to come. We are collaborating with several concrete printing companies and are working toward obtaining an actual sample of a 3D concrete printed wall for attendee review. Our presentation will also include training videos and presentations on how a 3D printed concrete edifice is actually constructed with the various 3D concrete printers currently available on the market.

3D Printed Construction Components Team Members: Andrew Macleod, Abdullah Alsaleh, Race Treat, Adrian Williams, Leandrew Alarcon, Desmond Burton

The rising costs of materials, labor, and manufacturing has created a financial strain for building companies and a backlog on the supply chain for both builders and consumers. Our team would create a company to produce 3D generated building components for the construction industry. With the help of companies like MX3D, and our proposed company, Precision Metal Solutions, LLC., precision-built building components can be constructed with no waste in raw materials. By fabricating components using the most advanced robotic 3D metal printers, companies can print structural building connections, bridges, elevators and countless other components in record time that will withstand the test of time. MX3D’s software and printers are melding art and science into the engineering fields without sacrificing component structural integrity. Our proposed company, Precision Metal Solutions, LLC., will explain the benefits of 3D printing with the Metal XL System and how this incredible technology will save money, time and labor.

Hobbyist Hydraulic Press Team Members: Doran Van Bemmel, Sean Carsten, Jake Higgs, Alec La Fontaine, Ali Alharbi, Spencer Donahue, Christopher Jones.

This hydraulic press is made to fit a niche market of heavy-duty, compact hobby press using standard bolts, a pneumatic bottle jack, and basic steel components. Based on an H-frame design with the bottle jack at the top of the frame pressing downward. The use of a pneumatic bottle jack helps ease the work of the operator. The bed is also movable so you can load your part safely from any side or down from above, move the frame to the location you need to press, then move the work head to zero in on the precise area you need to contact. Its compact size makes it desirable for hobbyist with small garages.

Senior Project | Turbojet Engine Cameron Sturm

My senior project is the development of a low-cost turbojet engine using off the shelf automotive parts. The design centers around a turbocharger from a car. It will be able to run off propane or diesel/kerosene.