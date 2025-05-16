McNair Scholars 30th Celebration

EWU’s Trio Ronald E. McNair Scholar Program is turning 30!

Please join us for these gatherings to celebrate the many milestones of this program.

This year, the following events will mark the occasion. Be sure to register online today.

Alumni Gathering | Wednesday, May 21 | 5 p.m.

Location: Register online to receive a link.

Open House | Thursday, May 22 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Monroe Hall 107 | EWU Cheney Campus

This open house is an opportunity for alumni, past and current staff, scholars and mentors to connect and share updates.

From 1-2:20 p.m., EWU McNair Alumni Laura Zamudio-Orozco, Lateasha Meyers and Isaura Gallegos will share the work they are doing as researchers and educators to build caring, inclusive academic communities.

McNair Spring Dinner | Thursday, May 22 | 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. |

Location: Spokane Club | 1002 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane

Tickets: $33 plus fees for alumni and supporters , ages 13+; $25 plus fees for McNair family members, ages 13+; $15 plus fees, ages 3-12. Free admission is provided for current and new McNair scholars and mentors.

Gather with us for a joyful evening to cap off our 30th anniversary celebration with McNair scholars, alumni, families, faculty, staff and other McNair advocates for a delicious dinner and dessert, program activities, music and, most importantly, to acknowledge the McNair Scholars’ accomplishments and show support of their future successes!

Tickets are available for purchase online. Registration closes at noon on Monday, May 19.

