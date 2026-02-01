Mayor Lisa Brown to Visit Campus to Discuss Advocacy: Feb. 19

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown is joining the Gender, Women’s & Sexuality Studies Program in February for a discussion about the program’s history and its role in educating students who advocate for social justice.           

The EWU community is welcome to attend the discussion, which runs from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, in the PUB 317/319.

While many know Brown as the leader of the Lilac City, she has a longtime connection to Eastern. She served as an associate professor of economics from 1981–2001. Brown also played a foundational role in the university’s advocacy programs, including serving as the interim director of the Women’s Center in 1983.

During her presentation, Brown will reflect on the origins of the Gender, Women’s & Sexuality Studies Program, which serves as a hub for intersectional activism and the study of social justice. Drawing from her unique perspective as both a former educator and a seasoned political leader, Brown will discuss the vital role academic programs play in protecting marginalized voices and shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

The in-person event is free and open to all students, faculty and staff.

