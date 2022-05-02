May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and this month’s EAP newsletter discusses some common barriers that keep people from getting support — stigma, inequity, lack of awareness, and lack of access to care – and how EAP can help. In addition, our EAP is offering the following resources to support your wellbeing:
- Through the EAP Work/Life site you can find tools and resources to help you get a good night’s sleep, including this month’s on-demand seminar, “Sleep Essentials.” This seminar is available beginning Tuesday, May 17th. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU.
- EAP webinars: EAP offers a variety of on-demand webinars which can help you to better understand and manage the stress in your life, adapt to the many changes you’ve experienced over the last couple of years, create psychological safety to support the team you supervise, and more.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out to our EAP for support, consultation and resources — for yourself and to help those around you, at 1-877-313-4455 or online.