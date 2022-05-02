May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and this month’s EAP newsletter discusses some common barriers that keep people from getting support — stigma, inequity, lack of awareness, and lack of access to care – and how EAP can help. In addition, our EAP is offering the following resources to support your wellbeing:

Through the EAP Work/Life site you can find tools and resources to help you get a good night’s sleep, including this month’s on-demand seminar, “Sleep Essentials.” This seminar is available beginning Tuesday, May 17th. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to our EAP for support, consultation and resources — for yourself and to help those around you, at 1-877-313-4455 or online.