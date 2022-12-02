Math Tutor Lab Hours for Finals Week

If you need any last minute studying for finals week, the math tutoring labs are open and ready to help! No appointment is needed.

Tutoring is available in-person in Cheney and Spokane and remotely, via Zoom. Here are your options:

Kingston Hall Lab, Room 337

Tutoring is available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. On Thursday, the lab is open from 9-10:30 a.m. You can access tutoring remotely from 4-7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, via Zoom.

Catalyst Lab, Room 305

Tutoring is available from 9 a.m.-noon on Monday and from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday. You can access tutoring remotely from

4-7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, via Zoom.

MTHD Lab in Monroe Hall, Room 114

Tutoring is available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

You can access tutoring remotely, from noon-5 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, via Zoom.