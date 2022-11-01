Master of Public Health Program Association and Club

The Master of Public Health Student Association is reaching out to recruit new members.

Member participation is very beneficial in gaining experience and building a resume, says Lynn W. Anidi, department chair and assistant professor of Public Health – Health Administration at EWU.

The year-old organization will have a greater impact on the program and community with the efforts, voices and participation of students, Anidi says.

The group discusses an array of topics typically surrounding the program and courses as well as community-related topics. Association members are eager to address diverse topics its students want to create and share. In the coming months, the goal is to increase member participation and its overall network. Organizers plan to do this through increased outreach and have discussed inviting public health professionals to meetings to learn about public health topics and opportunities for involvement.