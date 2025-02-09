Mark Your Calendars for Convocation: Sept. 23 at 10 am in Showalter Hall Auditorium!

Join President Shari McMahan for Convocation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, in the Showalter Auditorium!

Convocation is an annual tradition that marks the start of a new academic year.

Together, faculty and staff will:

Celebrate the accomplishments of our campus community

Reflect on the momentum we’ve built

Look ahead as President McMahan shares her vision for the coming year.

Your presence strengthens the spirit of this important tradition.

After Convocation, line the Hello Walk for the annual Pass Through the Pillars as we welcome our new students to Eastern Washington University!