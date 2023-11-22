Margo Hill Appointed to National Committee on Human Trafficking

Margo Hill, JD, has been appointed to the National Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking Training and Awareness Subcommittee by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Office of Aviation and International Affairs.

Hill was the only Native American in the country to be appointed by the U.S. DOT secretary.

An urban planning professor at EWU and expert in federal Indian law, Hill has spent years advocating for solutions to crimes targeting Native persons, in particular those involving missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Read this Inside EWU story to learn more about Professor Hill’s work.)

Her work has come to include training law enforcement on federal Indian law and jurisdictional legal issues, and training Washington state DOT employees to look for red flags that can point to human trafficking in rest areas and on public lands.

