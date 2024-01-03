March Employee Assistance Program News

MARCH 2024 Employee Assistance Program News

The Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family.

WEBINARS

This month, the Washington State EAP is excited to share our expanded roster of *live* events and webinars! We hope that you will be able to join us for the following offerings:

Mindful Mondays! Join us every other Monday at noon [PST] to learn about and practice mindfulness techniques! Each 30-minute workshop will include an overview of that day’s technique and time to practice. All workshops will be recorded.

Mindful Monday: Sound Bath | Monday, March 4 | Noon-12:30 p.m.

A guided meditation class that aims to guide you into a deep meditative state. In this session, we will practice this technique by listening to various sounds while in a relaxed pose.

Mindful Monday: Three Circles of Emotion | Monday, March 18 | Noon-12:30 p.m.

In this exercise, we will use Dr. Paul Gilbert’s “Three Circles Model of Emotion” to see where our emotions may be unbalanced, and what we can do to rebalance them. Please have a piece of paper and pens handy for this exercise!

Navigating Change in Challenging Times |Thursday, March 14 | 4-5 p.m.

In our ever-changing world, learning how to navigate change is an essential skill— and one that can be developed. In this webinar, we’ll talk about the impact of change, actions you can take to navigate change based on your unique response to stress, and resources available to support you.

Introduction to SHIBA | Tuesday, March 20 | 1-2 p.m.

We know it’s complicated and stressful and we can help. If this is for you, personally, or if you’re helping a family member or friend, please join us for this online event. Tim Smolen, with the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) Program, at the State Office of the Insurance Commissioner, will make a brief presentation and then we’ll have Q&A. Interpreters will be present.

EAP Orientation for Supervisors, Leaders, and HR Professionals | Friday, March 8 | 8:30-9 a.m.

This is a new monthly EAP orientation with a focus on the EAP benefits available to supervisors,

leaders, and HR professionals.

EAP Orientation to the Employee Assistance Program | Wednesday | March 13 | 8:30-9 a.m.

Learn about all the EAP offers through a live 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar. Can’t attend the live March webinars? Check out future dates.

In addition, EAP offers on demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including, depression and anxiety relating to stress, emotional intelligence, and more.

WORK/LIFE SERVICES

In March, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you understand the positive impact of living with pets/animal companions on your overall health and happiness. Learn more by viewing this month’s on-demand seminar, “Best (Furry) Friends” – it’s available beginning Tuesday, March 19 through the Work/Life site: Login with your Organization Code, EWU.

**If you’re struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, our EAP is here for you. Don’t hesitate to reach out to us at 1.877.313.4455 or online.