March EAP – Advice for Healthy Living

MARCH 2023 EMPLOYEE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Here are the March resources offered by the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to support you and your family:

Work/Life Services

EAP Work/Life site features the topic of healthy boundaries, offering tools and resources to help us understand what healthy boundaries are, why they’re important, and how to set them. This month’s on-demand seminar, “Set Boundaries and Boost Your Wellbeing,“ is available beginning Tuesday, March 21. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your organization code, EWU.

Newsletters

The Employee Newsletter looks at ways you can seek support, protect your well-being, and preserve your relationship with a parent.

The Supervisor Newsletter kicks off a five-part series that focuses on the U.S. Surgeon General’s Framework for Workplace Mental Health and Well-being. Issued in response to impacts of the pandemic, the framework describes five essentials for reimagining workplaces. In the coming months, the newsletter will take a look at how these five essentials relate to your workplace and the work you do, beginning this month with the first essential, called “protection from harm.”

Webinars

EAP webinars : For the next few months, the EAP will offer an expanded edition of their popular Burnout webinars. The webinars are 90 minutes in length: a 60-minute webinar followed by an optional 30-minute add-on for break out rooms, Q&A, and group chat: Breaking the Burnout Cycle (to support employees): 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.



Burnout for Leaders: Supporting Staff and Yourself (to support anyone in a leadership role): 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

If you are struggling or looking for some helpful resources, our EAP is here for you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out by phone at 877.313.4455 or online.