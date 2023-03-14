Manufacturing & Construction Capstone Expo on March 20

The EWU Department of Mechanical Engineering and Technology is inviting the campus community to its Manufacturing and Construction Technology Capstone Expo.
The expo runs from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, March 20, in the Computing and Engineering Building lobby. Refreshments will be served.
The senior capstone projects represent applied, construction management and manufacturing technology areas. Here are a few details about the students and their projects:
Birch and Bourbon
This cabinet will provide storage for a variety of glasses and bottles, as well as including a chalk board and chess board painted on the inside surface of the folding door.
- Team Members: Brandon Chambers, Payton Radliff and Carlos Garcia Larios
Propane Powered Friction Drive Bicycle
This project is to develop a conversion kit to add a propane powered friction drive to a bicycle.
- Team Members: Sam Clary, Gannon Gray, Chris Tveit and Rob Wilkey
Coffee Table
Creation of a coffee table that uses a re-purposed hardwood top and integrated storage.
- Team Members: Sam Creamer, Anthony Huerta, Adam Kern and Lukas Martin
Electric Airplane
Creation of a more energy efficient electric airplane using a closed pneumatic system to power a magnetic gear.
- Senior Project: John Daly