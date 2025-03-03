Make a Paper Flower for International Women’s Day

Stop by to create a bouquet of tissue paper flowers in honor of International Women’s Day. The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, March 7, in the JLR Multicultural Center, PUB 329.
