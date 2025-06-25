Lynn Junge Farewell Gathering: June 27

The Eagle Store is hosting a gathering to bid a fond farewell to Lynn Junge, merchandising manager, from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, June 27.

The party, with food and refreshments, provides an opportunity to say goodbye. Members of the campus community who can’t make it for the party are invited to stop by throughout the day.

For over two decades, Junge has been an integral part of the Eagle Store’s success. Her keen eye for merchandising and understanding of what resonates with the Eastern community have shaped the store’s offerings throughout the years.