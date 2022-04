Parking lot P12 will be closed on Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22, as the Eastern Washington University ROTC will be landing helicopters in those areas.

Alternative options include finding street parking or accessing spaces in RH16, P18 and P6 that have been opened up to accommodate the closure. Mobile payment stalls will still be enforced. If you have any questions, please contact Parking and Transportation Services at 509.359.7275.