Local Black Artists Showcase Works

In honor of Black History Month 2024, Eastern Washington University’s Africana Studies presents Afropolitanism: Expressing Black Joy.

As part of the Afropolitanism: Expressing Black Joy series, which continues through the month of February, talented black artists will showcase some of their works from noon-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the PUB NCR.

Those artists include Robert “Bob” Lloyd, EWU art professor emeritus, Amber Hoit, and Tracy Pindexter-Canton.

The event provides a great opportunity to enjoy the rich artistry of Bob Lloyd and other creative artists who interpret the African American experience in its majesty and range of beauty. Listen as they share their stories of inspiration, how they define their artistic expression, and reveal the legacy they hope to leave behind.

The event includes a question and answer session at 12:30 p.m.

