Life Detained: Photos from George and Frank C. Hirahara Collection at JFK

Home » Life Detained: Photos from George and Frank C. Hirahara Collection at JFK

The Life Detained exhibit runs April 17-28 and features sixteen photographs taken by George and Frank Hirahara during their detainment at the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Park County, Wyoming.

The Hiraharas were a Japanese American family living in Yakima at the outset of World War II and were subject to mass removal along with over 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry.

Their photograph collection, consisting of over 2000 images, provides a perspective of life in the Japanese American incarceration camps from the perspective of one detained family. The photographs are on loan from Washington State University.

In addition, the following event was produced in coordination with a campus panel discussion. To learn more, visit the JFK website.

The Lens of Persecution: Filmed Experiences of Oppression and Resilience in the Pacific Northwest and in Nazi-Occupied Europe during WWII

April 20 (Thursday) | 2-3:30 p.m. | Registration Required. Visit our webpage for more information.

For more information, contact University Archivist Steven Bingo, sbingo@ewu.edu.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University