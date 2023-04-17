Life Detained: Photos from George and Frank C. Hirahara Collection at JFK

The Life Detained exhibit runs April 17-28 and features sixteen photographs taken by George and Frank Hirahara during their detainment at the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Park County, Wyoming.

The Hiraharas were a Japanese American family living in Yakima at the outset of World War II and were subject to mass removal along with over 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry.

Their photograph collection, consisting of over 2000 images, provides a perspective of life in the Japanese American incarceration camps from the perspective of one detained family. The photographs are on loan from Washington State University.

In addition, the following event was produced in coordination with a campus panel discussion. To learn more, visit the JFK website.

The Lens of Persecution: Filmed Experiences of Oppression and Resilience in the Pacific Northwest and in Nazi-Occupied Europe during WWII

April 20 (Thursday) | 2-3:30 p.m. | Registration Required. Visit our webpage for more information.

For more information, contact University Archivist Steven Bingo, sbingo@ewu.edu.