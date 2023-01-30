Library and Learning Commons Open House

Stop by the JFK Lobby on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, to learn about all the services available at JFK!

The Open House will provide helpful details about all that JFK Library and Learning Commons offers for the campus community. All our partners and services will be represented at this event, including Equipment Checkout Services, Interlibrary Loan and Summit Borrowing, Research Services, PLUS, the Writers’ Center, the MMC/Student Technology Services and more!

Stop by to say hello, grab a snack, and learn more about all the services located under our roof! More event info is available online.