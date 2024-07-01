Let’s Get Noisy in Boise!

Are you headed to Boise, Idaho to support our two history-making basketball teams next week?

 Join the EWU Alumni Association for our no-host tip-off party at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at White Dog Brewing, in Boise.

Connect with fellow Eagles, EWU basketball coaches – and maybe even some players. Following Monday’s tip-off party, get hyped and gather with us one-and-a-half hours before every men’s and women’s basketball game at The Warehouse, across from The Grove Hotel! Multiple food and beverage options will be available, starting daily at 11 a.m.

Follow along all week long at ewu.edu/Boise.

 

Eastern Washington University