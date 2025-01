The entire campus is invited to a Legislative Update at 11-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday Feb. 25, via Zoom.

Led by President Shari McMahan, David Buri, executive director of government relations, Anna Frost, PhD, senior grant writer & proposal developer, and other campus stakeholders, this meeting will provide public employees with clear action steps to advocate on behalf of crucial grant-funded programs here at EWU to state and federal legislators. Please add this event to your calendar now!