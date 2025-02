Representatives from the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at EWU will be on the Cheney campus at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, in PEC, 103.

If you are interested in applying to the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at EWU, you are encouraged to attend this event to learn more. If you have any questions about the event, please contact Melissa Elfering at melfering@ewu.edu.