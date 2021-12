Learn about and explore the language transference and revitalization of the Salish language during a presentation by the Salish School of Spokane and EWU Professor Margo Hill.

The presentation runs from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Patterson Hall 344. Refreshments will be served.

The meeting is also available via Zoom. Use the meeting ID of 919 4927 0407.