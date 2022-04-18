Lavender Graduation Registration is Open!

Registration is now open for graduating students wanting to participate in this year’s Lavender Graduation. This year’s ceremony will be held Friday, May 13, in the Hargreaves Reading Room. Additional updates will be added to our website as the event gets closer.

We are excited to invite friends and allies of the Pride Center to our 13th annual Lavender Graduation ceremony! Students interested in being recognized during the ceremony can register through this link.

Registration is currently open through Friday, April 29. If you, or someone you know, is graduating in the 2021-2022 school year, please let them know about this year’s ceremony.

If you do not want to participate in the ceremony, but still want to receive a stole, the stoles will be available for pick-up later in spring quarter. More details will be provided in the upcoming weeks.

Any questions can be directed to Maggie Harty, Interim LGBTQ+ Coordinator, at mharty@ewu.edu or 509.359.7870.