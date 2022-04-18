Lavender Graduation Registration is Open!

Home » Lavender Graduation Registration is Open!

Registration is now open for graduating students wanting to participate in this year’s Lavender Graduation. This year’s ceremony will be held Friday, May 13, in the Hargreaves Reading Room. Additional updates will be added to our website as the event gets closer.

We are excited to invite friends and allies of the Pride Center to our 13th annual Lavender Graduation ceremony! Students interested in being recognized during the ceremony can register through this link.

Registration is currently open through Friday, April 29. If you, or someone you know, is graduating in the 2021-2022 school year, please let them know about this year’s ceremony.

If you do not want to participate in the ceremony, but still want to receive a stole, the stoles will be available for pick-up later in spring quarter. More details will be provided in the upcoming weeks.

Any questions can be directed to Maggie Harty, Interim LGBTQ+ Coordinator, at mharty@ewu.edu or 509.359.7870.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University