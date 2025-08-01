LaunchPad INW-EWU CSTEM Partnership Hosting Innovator Connect at Catalyst

LaunchPad INW, a regional professional network connecting people, businesses, educational institutions and organizations, is once again partnering with EWU’s College of STEM for Innovator Connect at the Catalyst.

The events, held in the lobby of the Catalyst, located at 601 E. Riverside Ave., are free and open to the public. Programs begin at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.) and feature knowledgable keynote speakers followed by  panels of experts who weigh in on the topic of the evening.

Networking sessions with food and beverages, run from 5 – 6:30 p.m. 

Innovator Connect events run through the academic year, with more information to be shared on LaunchPad INW’s website.  

Innovator Connect at the Catalyst calendar:

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | AI at the Edge: How the Inland Northwest Region can Participate and Benefit from the AI Revolution

Thursday, Oct. 23 | Biotech Breakthroughs: Innovation in Healthcare and Beyond

Thursday, Nov. 20 | The Future of Transportation: Autonomous, Connected, and Efficient

 

