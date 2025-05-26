Last Chance to Submit Nominations for the President’s Award for Exemplary Service

Last Chance to Submit Nominations for the President’s Award for Exemplary Service. Submissions are due June 1!

President McMahan launched a new Eastern Washington University honor: the President’s Award for Exemplary Service! The award is intended to recognize EWU faculty, staff, and administrators who exemplify the university’s strategic goals through their outstanding contributions and service.

Four awards will be presented annually to celebrate excellence across the four strategic plan pillars that reflect EWU’s institutional priorities:

● Student Success and Student Experience – For those who enhance retention, support, and holistic well-being of our students.
● Belonging Through Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion – Recognizing efforts to foster an inclusive, just, and welcoming campus culture.
● Regional Anchor / Regional Impact – Honoring contributions that strengthen the university’s partnerships and presence in the region.
● Investing in Our People and Places – Highlighting leadership in sustainability, employee development, and workplace culture.

Nominations are open now through June 1 and can be submitted by colleagues, students, or by self-nomination through this online link. Award winners will be recognized by President McMahan, where they will receive a commemorative award and their choice of two rewards — one from each of the categories:

Category A:
● Annual S Parking Pass (valued at $750)
● Full Year of URC Membership for Self or Family (valued at $800)

Category B:
● $500 Eagle Store Gift Card
● $500 Cash

The President’s Award for Exemplary Service stands as a meaningful way to recognize that the collective efforts of individuals shape the future of Eastern Washington University. President McMahan encourages all employees to take a moment to acknowledge the colleagues who inspire them.

