Know Our Rights Workshop for Faculty and Staff

A workshop for EWU faculty and staff on immigration law, led by a University of Washington School of Law professor, will be offered from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, via Zoom.

The workshop will be led by Georgina Olazcon Mozo, director of the Immigration Law Clinic and associate teaching professor at the University of Washington School of Law. This presentation is intended to provide information and guidance for faculty or staff who have questions and/or concerns about the current climate for immigrants in the United States given recent federal actions.

People interested in the workshop can attend remotely via this Zoom link.

The workshop will not be recorded. If you need an accommodation to participate in the workshop, please contact Annika Scharosch at ascharosch@ewu.edu at least three days in advance of the workshop.