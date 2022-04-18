The EWU Career Center is hosting an event for our student parents as part of Diversity & Inclusion Week.

Because being a student is hard and being a student and parent is even harder, we are hosting a Kid-Friendly Career Advising Day from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, April 22, in PUB 321/323.

Kids are awesome, but we know they can make it hard for students to take advantage of workshops, events, and advising. We are offering kid-friendly activities and snacks to help keep little ones entertained so parents can receive the career-related support they need. We will be in a safe space, and parents can rest assured that their kiddos will always be close by. Interruptions are OK and to be expected! Parents can drop in at during the time that works best, as no appointment is necessary.

People needing accommodations should contact the EWU Career Center at 509.359.6365 or careers@ewu.edu at least three business days before the event.