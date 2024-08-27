Kick-Off Game Guidelines

Campus message sent by EWU Police Chief Jewell Day on Aug. 27.

Welcome to the Football kick-off game Thursday, Aug. 29!  It will be a busy night as EWU men’s football hosts Monmouth University at Roos Field.  Kick-off is at 6 p.m. 

In order to prepare for the festivities which accompany these events, please review the following guidelines and information:

Wednesday Night and Thursday:

  • Students, Faculty and Staff:  If you have a vehicle parked in lots P9 or P12, please move to P16, right side of the boom gate/north Roos Field, by 6 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 28, and please park Aug. 29- all day Thursday – in P16 as well.  RV’s will likely be coming to campus and will need access to P9 and P12 for the Thursday night game.

Thursday:

  • If you have a vehicle parked in lot P3, please move your vehicle to P1, P7, P15, P17 or P18 by 3pm Thursday, Aug. 29, as this lot will be fee paid for game day parking. 
  • Also, there will be limited parking on Washington Street around the entrance to the stadium as these mobile pay stalls will be closed to public parking for safety reasons.
  • EWU provides courtesy shuttles – available from the parking lots to the stadium.
  • Employees working Thursday night are welcome to park in lots P1, P15 and P17 after 3 p.m.

Thank you for assisting in making the event a huge success.

Chief Day

