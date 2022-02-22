Justice Debra L. Stephens to Present Virtually

Home » Justice Debra L. Stephens to Present Virtually

Washington Supreme Justice Debra L. Stephens will discusses the topic of Preserving the Rule of Law in a Politically Polarized World, during a virtual Zoom presentation, from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. The event is part of the College of Professional Programs Speaker Series.

The independence of the judiciary is central to a functioning democracy. Increasingly, political attacks on courts and judges threaten to undermine the integrity of the justice system and, by extension, erode respect for the rule of law. Drawing from her experience as a judge, law professor and leader in public legal education, Justice Stephens explains why we should all be concerned about judicial independence and what we can do to help ensure our legal system meets the promise of justice for all.

Justice Stephens has been a member of the Washington State Supreme Court since January 2008 and serves as the court’s 57th chief justice.  She previously served as a judge for Division Three of the Court of Appeals and is the first judge from that court – and the first woman from Eastern Washington – to join the Washington State Supreme Court. Justice Stephens is a Spokane native, who practiced law and taught as an adjunct professor at Gonzaga University School of Law prior to taking the bench.  A former school board member, Justice Stephens has long been committed to public education, including public legal education.  She serves on Washington’s Civic Learning Council and co-chairs the Judicial Independence Committee of the National Association of Women Judges.

More event details and optional preregistration is available online:

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University