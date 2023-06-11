June EAP News: Benefits of Social Connections at Work

During the month of June, the following resources are offered by our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to support you and your family:

Webinars

EAP offers through a 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar. You can attend a monthly live webinar or watch the video on-demand .

Newsletter

This month’s Employee Newsletter discusses the benefits of building social connection at work, as well as specific steps that you can take when developing your own connections.

In June's Supervisor Newsletter, EAP continues its five-part series that focuses on five workplace essentials described by the U.S. Surgeon General for reimagining workplaces in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This month's newsletter features the fourth workplace essential: Mattering at Work. According to the Surgeon General, to enhance well-being, it is vital that workers have a sense of dignity and meaning. The article describes the components of "mattering at work" and offers a variety of approaches to promote and foster this in the workplace.

Work/Life Services

In June, the EAP Work/Life site offers tools and resources to help you cultivate an open mind, supporting you to be more receptive to new ideas and information, avoid fast judgements, listen to other points of view, and admit what you don’t know. This month’s on-demand seminar, Keeping an Open Mind, is available beginning Tuesday, June 20. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU.

And if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, our EAP is here for you: don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online.