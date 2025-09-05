Jonathan Middleton and EWU Musicians in the News

Jonathan Middleton and several student musicians visited the Spokane Public Radio studio for an interview and to play a selection from the upcoming Translations: A collaborative evening of original music and dance. The segment is available on the KSPS website.

Translations is a collaboration among EWU Music and the nonprofit Vytal Movement Dance. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16, at the Bing Crosby theater, with tickets starting at $27. Learn more by visiting InsideEWU.

Middleton, theory and composition professor, visited the studio with student composer Zachary Bjurstrum and instrumentalists Yunju Cho, violin, Adeline Kovell, viola, and Duff Overstreet, cello, along with Lexie Powell, Vityl Movement Dance artistic director.

The group discussed the upcoming performance and played a preview sample from “Translations” that features music by EWU student composers, who derive compositions from the mathematics of the world of molecular biology.