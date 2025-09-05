Jonathan Middleton and EWU Musicians in the News

Jonathan Middleton and several student musicians visited the Spokane Public Radio studio for an interview and to play a selection from the upcoming Translations: A collaborative evening of original music and dance. The segment is available on the KSPS website.

Translations is a collaboration among EWU Music and the nonprofit Vytal Movement Dance. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16, at the Bing Crosby theater, with tickets starting at $27. Learn more by visiting InsideEWU.

Middleton, theory and composition professor, visited the studio with student composer Zachary Bjurstrum and instrumentalists Yunju Cho, violin, Adeline Kovell, viola, and Duff Overstreet, cello, along with Lexie Powell, Vityl Movement Dance artistic director.

The group discussed the upcoming performance and played a preview sample from “Translations” that features music by EWU student composers, who derive compositions from the mathematics of the world of molecular biology.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University