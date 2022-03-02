Join Us for the 2022 EWU Alumni Awards Gala

Come and join our EWU alumni and friends as we celebrate the accomplishments of seven incREDible alumni at the 2022 EWU Alumni Awards Gala on Friday, April 15, at Northern Quest Resort & Casino. Doors open for cocktails and networking at 5 p.m., with the dinner and awards presentation at 6 p.m.

The evening costs $75 per adult, $30 for children age 12 and older, and $600 for a table of eight. Click here to access the registration site. The deadline to register is April 1.

The 2022 EWU Alumni Awards Gala, presented by Numerica Credit Union, provides us with a moment to recognize the Eagles who lead and inspire us to great heights.

Please join us as we recognize and congratulate these 2022 EWU Alumni Award winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Jon ’70 & Karen ’69 Heimbigner

Alum of Service- Organizational Award:

Jeanette Day ’76

Alum of Service- Education Award:

Tamra Jackson ’86, ’90

Alum of Service- Military Award:

BG. Ret. Nikki Griffin Olive ’90

Inspirational Young Alum Award:

Dr. Evan Hilberg ’13

Eagle4Life Spirit Award:

Raynee Miller ’92