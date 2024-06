Join our Eastern community for the Spokane Pride Parade and Festival, Saturday, June 8 in downtown Spokane.

To march along with other Eagles, meet at the Big Red Wagon at Riverfront Park at 11 a.m. The parade begins at noon.

In Cheney, JFK Library is showcasing a collection of titles to illustrate the triumphs of the LGBTQA+ community and raise awareness of the challenges they continue to face. The display runs through June.