Come and join us for EWU Family Day on Saturday, April 30. We are hosting a variety of events on the Cheney campus that will be fun for everyone.
Here is a schedule of EWU Family Day events:
10 a.m. Pastries with the President: Join us for light refreshments and the chance to mingle with David May, EWU interim president, as well as professors and staff from various colleges.
1 p.m. Red and White Football Game: Come root on the Eastern Eagles on the iconic Roos Field for this classic EWU scrimmage.
6 p.m. Club Vegas: Come out for some classic casino games, appetizers, and the chance to win big. There are more than $4,000 worth of prizes for this favorite event!
Tickets are FREE to EWU students and $10 for family and community members.
This event is sponsored by EWU’s Orientation & Family Programs, Eagle Entertainment, and Sorority & Fraternity Life.