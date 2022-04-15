Come and join us for EWU Family Day on Saturday, April 30. We are hosting a variety of events on the Cheney campus that will be fun for everyone.

Here is a schedule of EWU Family Day events:

10 a.m. Pastries with the President: Join us for light refreshments and the chance to mingle with David May, EWU interim president, as well as professors and staff from various colleges.

1 p.m. Red and White Football Game: Come root on the Eastern Eagles on the iconic Roos Field for this classic EWU scrimmage.

6 p.m. Club Vegas: Come out for some classic casino games, appetizers, and the chance to win big. There are more than $4,000 worth of prizes for this favorite event!

Tickets are FREE to EWU students and $10 for family and community members.

This event is sponsored by EWU’s Orientation & Family Programs, Eagle Entertainment, and Sorority & Fraternity Life.