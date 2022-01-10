Join us for EWU Alumni and Family Day

You are invited for a day of Eastern Eagle alumni family fun on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The day includes brunch and tickets to the women’s basketball game, with Eastern Washington University versus Southern Utah University. Other activities include an opportunity to join a campus tour and hop into a photo booth to capture the fun moment. The EWU Eagle Store will also offer special discounts for the day.

Brunch runs from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the PUB’s NCR Room, followed by tip-off at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online for $20 each and include brunch and tickets to the game.

If you can’t make the Feb. 5 event, be sure to join us on Saturday, March 5 for men’s basketball and brunch. Register now or stay turned for more details. See you soon!