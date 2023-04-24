Join Us For Annual Senior Send-Off

Home » Join Us For Annual Senior Send-Off

Faculty, staff, alumni, students and guests are invited to join us for a celebration honoring the class of 2023 graduating seniors. We’re excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates as they become a part of our Eagle4Life alumni community!

Senior Send-Off will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, in front of Showalter Hall. Graduates will take their final, symbolic walk down the Eastern Washington University ‘Hello Walk’ – as they are cheered by faculty, staff and students – and through the Herculean Pillars, where they will be greeted by EWU alumni.

All participants are then welcome to enjoy a celebratory dessert reception that includes music, games and decorating graduation caps. Eagle swag will also be available. *Note: Graduating students please RSVP by May 1 to get your special Eagle4Life swag!

The event is free and the campus community is asked to RSVP via this online link to help with the planning.

Schedule of events:

4 p.m. | Welcome Address | EWU President, EWU Alumni Association President and ASEWU President
4:20 p.m. | Seniors walk through the pillars and onto 5th Street
4:35 p.m. | Celebratory desserts, music and games
6 p.m. | Event ends

Message to graduating seniors: Your journey as an Eagle4Life began when you passed through the pillars at the beginning of your college career. We celebrate your success as you pass back through the Herculean Pillars and pursue your passions! 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University