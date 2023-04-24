Join Us For Annual Senior Send-Off

Faculty, staff, alumni, students and guests are invited to join us for a celebration honoring the class of 2023 graduating seniors. We’re excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates as they become a part of our Eagle4Life alumni community!

Senior Send-Off will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, in front of Showalter Hall. Graduates will take their final, symbolic walk down the Eastern Washington University ‘Hello Walk’ – as they are cheered by faculty, staff and students – and through the Herculean Pillars, where they will be greeted by EWU alumni.

All participants are then welcome to enjoy a celebratory dessert reception that includes music, games and decorating graduation caps. Eagle swag will also be available. *Note: Graduating students please RSVP by May 1 to get your special Eagle4Life swag!

The event is free and the campus community is asked to RSVP via this online link to help with the planning.

Schedule of events:

4 p.m. | Welcome Address | EWU President, EWU Alumni Association President and ASEWU President

4:20 p.m. | Seniors walk through the pillars and onto 5th Street

4:35 p.m. | Celebratory desserts, music and games

6 p.m. | Event ends

Message to graduating seniors: Your journey as an Eagle4Life began when you passed through the pillars at the beginning of your college career. We celebrate your success as you pass back through the Herculean Pillars and pursue your passions!